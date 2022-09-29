Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident

article

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away.

Escobar spent six years in the NFL. Four of those were with the Cowboys.

The 31-year-old recently had a career change and joined California’s Long Beach Fire Department in February.

The department announced on Thursday that Escobar died during an off-duty incident. They said he fell while rock climbing in the San Bernardino National Forest on Wednesday.

Escobar leaves behind his wife and two children.