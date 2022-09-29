Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident
LONG BEACH, California - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away.
Escobar spent six years in the NFL. Four of those were with the Cowboys.
The 31-year-old recently had a career change and joined California’s Long Beach Fire Department in February.
The department announced on Thursday that Escobar died during an off-duty incident. They said he fell while rock climbing in the San Bernardino National Forest on Wednesday.
Escobar leaves behind his wife and two children.