Former Crowley ISD teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student

The Brief A former Crowley ISD teacher was arrested Thursday after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student. 62-year-old Ricardo Ortiz was previously an architecture teacher at the Bill R. Johnson Career and Technical Education Center. No name of the student in the alleged relationship has been released.



A former Crowley ISD teacher is in jail and has been charged with having an improper relationship with a student.

What we know:

62-year-old Ricardo Ortiz was arrested Thursday, Feb. 5 by Fort Worth police. A letter from Crowley ISD says once it found out about the allegations, Ortiz was removed from contact with students and is no longer employed by the district.

Ortiz previously served as a high school architecture teacher at the Bill R. Johnson Career and Technical Education Center.

According to jail records, Ortiz faces five total charges, including four charges of an improper relationship with a student and one charge of sexual assault. His bond is set at $125,000.

What we don't know:

We don't know the name of the student involved in the improper relationship.

What they're saying:

"Crowley ISD remains committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for all students. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Fort Worth Police Department," Crowley ISD said in a statement.