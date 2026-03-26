Former Celina ISD athletic director surrendered teaching license amid state investigation

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The Brief Celina ISD's former athletic director Bill Elliott voluntarily surrendered his teaching license as the Texas Education Agency investigates a misconduct claim. The district said Elliott's action was not an admission of guilt, but he doesn't want to incur legal fees from any potential litigation. Elliott retired in January 2026 as a criminal investigation into his son Caleb, a former Celina ISD middle school football coach, was ongoing.



Bill Elliott, the former athletic director and head football coach of Celina ISD, surrendered his teaching license amid a state investigation into a misconduct claim from the 1990s.

Bill Elliott surrenders teaching license

What we know:

Celina ISD says it learned that Elliott voluntarily surrendered his license on March 20 as the Texas Education Agency investigated a misconduct complaint.

The complaint came from Elliott's time as a teacher at Celina ISD in or around 1995. TEA says the investigation into Elliott is complete based on the sanction that was given.

The district said Elliott's action is not an admission of guilt, saying Elliott does not want to incur additional legal fees with any potential litigation from the complaint.

Caleb Elliott investigation

Celina ISD announced Bill Elliott’s retirement in January as a criminal investigation into his son Caleb, the former football coach at Moore Middle School, was ongoing.

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Elliott had been on paid leave since October, when police and the school district began investigating his son, Caleb Elliott, for charges of child exploitation and child pornography.

The school district said an independent review found no evidence that Bill Elliott or any other employee had previous knowledge of the alleged crimes.

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A third-party investigation also found Bill Elliott had no knowledge of Caleb Elliott's alleged crimes, but did have a wide-ranging influence on hiring practices within the district during his time as athletic director.