Former Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD teacher facing new criminal charges

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The Brief Former Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD middle school teacher Haley Radabaugh, 28, faces new charges for an alleged improper relationship with a student following a May arrest for child grooming. Radabaugh was booked into the Denton County jail on Friday and released Saturday after posting bond. Irving police and the school district have not released further details because the investigation is active and the alleged victims are juveniles.



A former Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD teacher is facing charges for an alleged improper relationship with a student.

What we know:

According to the Irving Police Department, Denton police initially arrested 28-year-old Haley Radabaugh in May for child grooming.

The new charges against Radabaugh for an improper relationship between an educator and a student are related to the same incident, Irving police said.

She was booked into the Denton County jail on Friday and then released on Saturday after posting bond.

What they're saying:

Radabaugh was reportedly an art teacher at Barbara Bush Middle School in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District.

The school district told FOX 4 it could not share any information because Radabaugh is a former employee and there is an active police investigation.

What we don't know:

Irving police said they could not release any additional details about their case because the alleged victims are juveniles.