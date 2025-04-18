Expand / Collapse search

Azle High School softball coach arrested for alleged improper relationship with student

By
Published  April 18, 2025 7:29pm CDT
Azle
FOX 4
article

Carlos Font Santiago

The Brief

    • Azle High School head softball coach Carlos Font is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
    • The alleged victim, who is now a former student, filed a report with the Azle Police Department.
    • Coach Font is not allowed on district property while under investigation.

AZLE, Texas - An Azle High School teacher and coach is facing criminal charges for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Coach Carlos Font Arrested

What we know:

Carlos Font Santiago was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Tarrant County jail.

The 31-year-old is now charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

According to the Azle Independent School District, a former student contacted the police and reported that the alleged relationship happened several years ago.

Coach Font has worked for Azle ISD for the past seven years as a teacher and assistant coach in various sports. 

He was in his first year as the Azle High School head softball coach.

He’s no longer allowed on district property and can’t have any contact with students while under investigation.

Featured

Fort Worth ISD baseball coach arrested for improper relationship at former school
article

Fort Worth ISD baseball coach arrested for improper relationship at former school

A Fort Worth ISD employee was arrested earlier this week for allegedly having an improper relationship with a 15-year-old student at his former school.

What they're saying:

"The district takes allegations of inappropriate behavior between an employee and student seriously, and our top priority is to ensure a safe learning environment for our students," Azle ISD said in a letter to parents.

The district also encourages anyone with questions or additional information to contact the Azle ISD Tip Line.

What we don't know:

Neither the police nor the district have released details about the alleged relationship.

The Source: The information in this story comes from Azle ISD, the Azle Police Department, and Tarrant County jail records.

AzleCrime and Public Safety