Azle High School softball coach arrested for alleged improper relationship with student

article

The Brief Azle High School head softball coach Carlos Font is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. The alleged victim, who is now a former student, filed a report with the Azle Police Department. Coach Font is not allowed on district property while under investigation.



An Azle High School teacher and coach is facing criminal charges for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Coach Carlos Font Arrested

What we know:

Carlos Font Santiago was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Tarrant County jail.

The 31-year-old is now charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

According to the Azle Independent School District, a former student contacted the police and reported that the alleged relationship happened several years ago.

Coach Font has worked for Azle ISD for the past seven years as a teacher and assistant coach in various sports.

He was in his first year as the Azle High School head softball coach.

He’s no longer allowed on district property and can’t have any contact with students while under investigation.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"The district takes allegations of inappropriate behavior between an employee and student seriously, and our top priority is to ensure a safe learning environment for our students," Azle ISD said in a letter to parents.

The district also encourages anyone with questions or additional information to contact the Azle ISD Tip Line.

What we don't know:

Neither the police nor the district have released details about the alleged relationship.