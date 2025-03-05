Expand / Collapse search
G$ Lil Ronnie, daughter murdered: Police give update on rapper's shooting

By
Updated  March 5, 2025 1:09pm CST
Forest Hill
FOX 4

FOREST HILL, Texas - Forest Hill police are expected to release more information on Wednesday about a double shooting that left a North Texas rapper and his 5-year-old daughter dead.

G$ Lil Ronnie killed in targeted attack

Still images obtained by TMZ show Ronnie Sibley, a Texas rapper also known as G$ Lil Ronnie, running across the parking lot of the car wash, and two men chasing him while opening fire. His daughter, 5-year-old R’mani Sibley, was killed while in the maroon Challenger.

The backstory:

Two men allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Ronnie Sibley and his daughter, R’mani Sibley, at Slappy’s Car Wash in broad daylight on Monday.

Images obtained by TMZ appear to show Ronnie, also known as rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, being chased across the parking lot.

His daughter, who had been dropped off by her mother moments before, was killed while sitting in the car.

Police said the pair of suspects took off in a white Kia.

Forest Hill Press Conference Postponed

Forest Hill police scheduled a press conference for Tuesday but postponed it until Wednesday. The chief said his department was working with the Texas Rangers on this case and needed another day before speaking publicly.

Monday’s double murder marks the fourth and fifth murder in Forest Hill this year.

The city had no murders in all of 2024.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Forest Hill Police Department, a spokesman for the family, and past news coverage.

