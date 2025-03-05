G$ Lil Ronnie, daughter murdered: Police give update on rapper's shooting

Forest Hill police are expected to release more information on Wednesday about a double shooting that left a North Texas rapper and his 5-year-old daughter dead.

G$ Lil Ronnie killed in targeted attack

The backstory:

Two men allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Ronnie Sibley and his daughter, R’mani Sibley, at Slappy’s Car Wash in broad daylight on Monday.

Images obtained by TMZ appear to show Ronnie, also known as rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, being chased across the parking lot.

His daughter, who had been dropped off by her mother moments before, was killed while sitting in the car.

Police said the pair of suspects took off in a white Kia.

Forest Hill Press Conference Postponed

Forest Hill police scheduled a press conference for Tuesday but postponed it until Wednesday. The chief said his department was working with the Texas Rangers on this case and needed another day before speaking publicly.

Monday’s double murder marks the fourth and fifth murder in Forest Hill this year.

The city had no murders in all of 2024.