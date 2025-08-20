Food delivery company to pay reviewer $2,500 to find perfect office meal

article

An online food delivery company is offering $2,500 and $500 in ‘waiterbucks' credit to a "Chief Lunch Officer" to find the perfect midday meal for businesses.

What we know:

The person hired will act as a consultant for Waiter.com, a food delivery service specializing in workplace meals. The Chief Lunch Officer will visit various businesses to sample different lunch options and provide feedback.

The feedback will be based on key factors like flavor, how filling the meal is, its messiness, and its ability to maintain energy and avoid the midday slump. The person will also evaluate whether the meals are flexible enough to meet different dietary restrictions.

How to Apply

To be considered for the position, you must be at least 18 years old. The company requires candidates to provide feedback by answering questions and submitting photos and videos. No AI-generated responses are allowed. All applicants must also interview before being accepted.

Applications are open until September 30, 2025, and the chosen applicant will be selected by October 13, 2025.

APPLY HERE.