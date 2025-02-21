'Make It Snappy' Flying Fish Caddo Plate recipe | The Ten

Here's how to make Flying Fish's popular Caddo Plate with fish, shrimp, and signature Caddo Sauce & Sweet Chili Sauce.

Ingredients:

7-9 ounce tilapia filet or fresh fish of choice

4-6 jumbo shrimp

2 - ounce "Snappy" seasoning (cayenne pepper, lemon pepper, cajun seasonings, cinnamon, supreme pepper spice and sugar)

Caddo Sauce

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup shredded Colby cheese

1/4 cup sweet chili sauce (see recipe below)

1/2 cup pico de Gallo

Directions:

1. Cook tilapia and shrimp with oil in a sauté pan. Make it SNAPPY with seasoning.

2. In another pan, add Caddo sweet chili sauce, pico de Gallo, heavy cream and shredded Colby jack cheese to a saute pan over medium heat and stir until cheese is melted

3. Add the shrimp to the sauté pan of Caddo sauce to finish

4. Plate cooked rice and top with tilapia, shrimp and Caddo sauce

5. Serve over rice and garnish with fresh parsley

Sweet Chili Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 cup peanut oil

1/2 cup diced yellow onion (1/4")

1/4 cup chopped garlic

1/2 cup water

2 cups of your favorite chili sauce (Heinz, Hunts etc. all make one)

1/4 cup Cajun seasonings (paprika white/black pepper, cayenne, oregano, thyme, garlic powder, onion powder)

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes

Directions:

1. Add oil and onion to a sauce pan and cook onions until smooth

2. Add all of the other ingredients and heat to simmer

3. Remove from heat and cool. Sauce can be refrigerated or frozen and pairs well with grilled seafood, proteins and vegetables