Flower Mound shooting: 28-year-old woman hospitalized, man arrested

Flower Mound police arrested a suspect they believe shot a woman in the early morning hours of July 5.

Police were called to Flower Mound Road, not far from Morriss Road, just before 12:50 a.m. on Friday for a shooting.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound lying outside a vehicle in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The woman, a 28-year-old from Double Oak, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

Ladarius Brownlee, a 28-year-old from Northlake, was at the scene when police arrived.

He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say additional charges are pending.

Flower Mound PD is asking anyone with video of the incident to call the department's tip line at 972-874-3307.