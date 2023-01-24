Florida man tied to multiple North Texas bank robberies sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

A Florida man connected to at least five bank robberies across North Texas was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

54-year-old Thomas Banno pleaded guilty to bank robbery in August 2022 and his 140-month sentence was handed down last week.

According to his plea, Banno admitted to his involvement in at least 5 bank robberies and attempted bank robberies in North Texas from June to August 2021.

At the time he was on probation for a bank robbery in Florida.

Banno and his codefendant 36-year-old Sade Salters, who has also pleaded guilty to bank robbery, admitted they traveled from Florida to Texas with the purpose of robbing banks.

In the robberies Banno would wear a mask and demand "all the $50s and $100s" from the teller.

After two of the robberies Salters showed off her money on Facebook Live. Banno can be seen sleeping nearby.

Salters still has not been sentenced.

Banno will serve his sentence in federal prison.