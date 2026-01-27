DFW flight status: Hundreds of flights canceled Tuesday following winter storm; Southwest ends open seating

The Brief North Texas air travel remains crippled on Tuesday, with more than 482 cancellations at DFW International and 114 at Dallas Love Field as airlines struggle to recover from the winter storm. Amid the weather chaos, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is launching major permanent changes today, including the debut of assigned seating and a new requirement for passengers to purchase a second seat if they cannot fit within a single seat's armrests. Major carriers, including American, Southwest, Delta and United, have issued travel waivers to allow for fee-free rebooking, though officials warn that road conditions leading to the airports remain dangerous due to black ice.



Dallas airports continue to face flight disruptions Tuesday as the winter storm lingers in North Texas. While carriers work to return to normal schedules, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is also debuting major changes to its boarding and seating policies starting today.

Southwest Airlines ends open seating

Starting Tuesday, Southwest Airlines is officially moving to an assigned seating system. Travelers will now be assigned specific seats and will have the option to pay a premium for preferred locations within the cabin.

In another significant policy shift, the airline will now require passengers to purchase a second ticket in advance if they cannot fit within the armrests of a single seat. These changes come as investors pressure the airline to increase profitability and modernize its business model.

DFW Airport flight cancellations

The winter storm continues to hamper air travel, particularly at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. According to the flight-tracking site FlightAware, North Texas airports are still reporting a high volume of cancellations.

American Airlines, which uses DFW as its primary hub, remains the most heavily impacted carrier. The airline canceled more than 1,520 flights Sunday. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,317 flights during that same period.

Dallas flight cancellations Tuesday

Flight cancellations have persisted Tuesday due to the winter storm. Below are the cancellation totals as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, according to FlightAware:

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport: More than 482 cancellations

Dallas Love Field: More than 114 cancellations

Airlines including American, Southwest, Delta, and United have issued travel waivers, allowing passengers to rebook flights without change fees. Travelers are urged to check their flight status online before heading to the airport, as road conditions remain slick throughout the Metroplex.

Check Your Flight Status

Travelers can check for flight delays by going to the airport's website.

Check TSA Wait Times

Travelers can check wait times by visiting the links below, checking on the MY TSA App, or visiting the airport's website. However, officials warn that the times are estimates and actual security lines may be longer than shown.

What happens if my flight is canceled?

Airlines will rebook you on another flight if your flight is canceled. Usually this is on the same airline, but depending on the reason, some may be able to rebook you on a partner airline.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, if your flight is canceled, and you choose to forgo the trip you had planned, you're entitled to a refund for any unused portion of your flight – even if the flight is non-refundable.

In addition, you're also entitled to get your money back for any bag fees or extras, such as a seat assignment.

Is an airline required to provide me with a hotel room, food voucher, or other reimbursements for a canceled flight?

Airlines will not provide a hotel, food or other reimbursements if a delay or cancellation is outside the airline's control.

Weather is outside airline control.

Dallas weather forecast

Following a solid refreeze Monday night, a milder Tuesday afternoon is expected. Sunshine and southerly winds will help temperatures reach the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.

Thanks to some morning sun through high clouds, temperatures will start to warm above freezing with southwest winds before noon. While increasing clouds may dim the sun this afternoon, most areas will reach 40 degrees. While the average high for this date is 58, the slight warming is a welcome change.

