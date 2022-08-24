Things to do in Dallas this weekend: August 26-28

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Friday, August 26

Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium

The stars may not play long, but there are only so many chances to root on the 'Boys at the Death Star and how often can you watch a game live for less than $20? (Before parking, of course)

Tickets and Info Here



Cowtown JAMboree at Fort Worth's Historic National Hall

Grab your boots! The night begins with a special screen of Mike Markwardt's film "The Birth & History of Western Swing" at 6 p.m., followed by live music from Steve Markwardt and his A-List Band at 8. There will be plenty of dancing and BBQ.

Tickets and Info Here

North Texas Fair & Rodeo

The popular event kicked off in Denton last weekend and runs through Saturday. There will be live music, rodeos, rides, livestock shows and more.

Tickets and Info Here

Mama Mia! at the Majestic Theatre

Lyric Stage kicks off its 29th season with the musical based on the songs of ABBA. Shows start Wednesday and run through Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, August 27

4th Annual Hogwarts Bar Crawl in Fort Worth

West 7th will be filled with Hufflepuffs and Ravenclaws this weekend. A number of bars are participating in the event with DJs and drink specials for magic lovers. Participants get a T-Shirt and refillable cup for your Butterbeer. And yeah, they want you to dress up.

Tickets and Info Here

Dollar Days at the Dallas Arboretum

It's the last weekend for you to grab discounted tickets to the Dallas Arboretum. During August admission is just $3 per person.

Tickets and Info Here

2022 Jerry Jones Classic at The Star

Texas high school football kicks off this week and one of the biggest games is coming to The Star in Frisco. The Rockwall Yellowjackets and the Cedar Hill Longhorns kickoff at 1 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Burger Making Class at Craft & Growler in Dallas

Learn how to make a great smash burger at home from Burger Schmurger's Dave Culwell. The tickets include lunch and beer.

Tickets and Info Here

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: The Kid LAROI performs in concert at Coca Cola Roxy on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Sunday, August 28

The Kid LAROI at The Factory in Deep Ellum

By now you've probably heard his songs on the radio. 19-year-old artist is a pop sensation, already winning two Grammy Awards.

Tickets and Info Here

Jack Johnson at Dos Equis Pavilion

The pro surfer turned soft rock singer makes a stop in Dallas for his 2022 Meet the Moonlight Tour. Ziggy Marley will open.

Tickets and Info Here

Daniel Van Kirk at the Addison Improv

Stand-up comedian Daniel Van Kirk is testing people's funny bones across the country on his Together Again Tour. Van Kirk is known for his podcasts The Good Night Show and Dumb People Town.

Tickets and Info Here



Free Things To Do This Weekend

National Dog Day Beach Bash at Klyde Warren Park Saturday

Bring your pooch to the park! To celebrate National Dog Day (which is actually celebrated on Friday). Splash pools, pet-friendly vendors, and puppy portraits will be available from 9 a.m. to noon.

More Info Here

Virtuvian Salsa Festival in Addison

Grab your dancing shoes! Every Saturday in August there are live bands, DJs and Salsa lessons at Vitruvian Park. This week Havana NRG & DJ Colombiano will be playing music.

More Info Here

Big Tex Choice Awards Voting

A panel of judges will taste the finalists for some of the craziest and most creative foods coming to the State Fair of Texas. You can't attend the event, but the Fair will stream it.

More Info Here