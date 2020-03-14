First person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Dallas County leaving hospital in 'great shape'

article

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the person who first tested positive for COVID-19 in Dallas County, a 77-year-old man, is leaving the hospital in "great shape."

Jenkins tweeted out the update Saturday, and added that the man's wife was never sick enought to need to be admitted to the hospital.

Dallas County confirmed they had two more people test positive for COVID-19, bringing their total to 11 cases.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

In total, there are now 21 confirmed cases reported in North Texas - 11 in Dallas County, six in Collin County, and four in Tarrant County.