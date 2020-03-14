Plano has its 1st presumptive positive case of COVID-19; 2 more cases in Dallas County

article

Plano has its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, as Collin County is now dealing with six cases. Dallas County officials also announced Saturday that two more people there tested positive, bring the total cases in Dallas County to 11.

The latest case in Collin County is 47-year-old Plano woman who tested positive for COVID-19. She is now self-isolating in her home.

Officials said the woman has no underlying health conditions, and is not connected to any other confirmed cases in North Texas.

In the new Dallas County cases, both are residents of the city of Dallas. One case is related to international travel and the other is related to cruise travel.

In total, there are now 20 confirmed cases reported in North Texas - 11 in Dallas County, six in Collin County, and three in Tarrant County.

The other cases in Collin County are a 40-year-old Frisco woman, a 35-year-old man from McKinney, and three members of the same family in Frisco.

There are 63 people who are under monitoring in Collin County at this time.