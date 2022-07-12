First monkeypox case reported in Tarrant County

article

Tarrant County has its first case of monkeypox, but it’s not sharing any other information.

The county said its health department is still investigating the case.

It did not say if the patient is a man or a woman or how they may have been infected, or if they are connected to any other local cases.

There have been 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Texas, including recent cases in Dallas and Denton counties.

Dallas County’s most recent case involved an out-of-state visitor who was in town for the Daddyland Festival over the July 4th weekend.

The county also said a man who was visiting between June 22-25 may have spread monkeypox to others at a bathhouse.

Tarrant County said there is no public risk with its case.