Man may have spread monkeypox in Dallas, health officials say

A man who was infected with monkeypox may have spread it to others while visiting Dallas.

Dallas County health officials said the man, who is from out of state, had sexual encounters with several men at a bathhouse called Club Dallas late last month.

Anyone who visited Club Dallas between June 22-25 is urged to watch for symptoms. They include fever, headache, aches, pains and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters.

Experts said the current outbreak in the United States and other countries is largely being fueled by sexually active gay and bisexual men.

The U.S. plans to distribute 144,000 monkeypox vaccines nationwide. That’s on top of the nearly 60,000 vaccines distributed last week.

There are about 700 confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S. and 23 in Texas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said testing for monkeypox is being increased as well.