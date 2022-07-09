Denton County health officials report first case of monkeypox

article

Denton County Public Health has identified its first presumptive positive case of monkeypox.

This is considered a presumptive positive case until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms.

Health officials said the patient is symptomatic and had contact with another confirmed case.

No further details were released about the patient, but Denton County Public Health is working to identify anyone who may have had contact with the patient.

Health officials say monkeypox can spread "through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or shared items (such as clothing and bedding) that have been contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox," so it’s possible others who attended Daddyland could have been exposed to monkeypox and, possibly, infected.

Those with monkeypox may develop symptoms such as a fever, swollen lymph nodes, and general body aches before developing a rash.

Experts said the current outbreak in the United States and other countries is largely being fueled by sexually active gay and bisexual men.

The U.S. plans to distribute 144,000 monkeypox vaccines nationwide. That’s on top of the nearly 60,000 vaccines distributed last week.