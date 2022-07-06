Dallas County reports 1st monkeypox case transmitted locally

article

Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported the county’s first locally transmitted case of monkeypox.

The confirmed monkeypox case was in an out-of-state visitor who was in town for the Daddyland Festival over the July 4th weekend.

Previously, Dallas County reported four monkeypox cases, though all four of those cases reported a history of international travel.

The new monkeypox case was diagnosed after the person went to a Dallas hospital with a rash.

Health officials say monkeypox can spread "through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or shared items (such as clothing and bedding) that have been contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox," so it’s possible others who attended Daddyland could have been exposed to monkeypox and, possibly, infected.

Those who attended the festival should be aware of their risk and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms of monkeypox.

Those with monkeypox may develop symptoms such as a fever, swollen lymph nodes, and general body aches before developing a rash.

