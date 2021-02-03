First case of UK COVID-19 variant confirmed in Austin-Travis County

The first case of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Austin-Travis County.

The variant was discovered and confirmed through lab testing by a private local testing organization and was reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

COVID-19 variants have been likely in Austin-Travis County for weeks, after a Harris County man with no history of travel was discovered to have a variant.

"While it is concerning that there is a confirmed COVID-19 variant in Austin-Travis County, it does not come as a surprise," said APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard. "It is important to remember that these COVID-19 variants spread the same way, and so it is important to continue the prevention measures we have been using for almost a year. People need to keep wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and washing your hands frequently."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

APH lab testing will detect the coronavirus, but at this time, extended lab testing is required to determine the variant strains under the coronavirus umbrella at this time.

Advertisement

"It is common for viruses to mutate, especially when the original virus is in the community longer. Based on everything we have heard from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while the variants are potentially more contagious than the original virus, they are not more deadly," said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis Health Authority. "From our understanding, currently approved vaccines are effective against the variants, and while this may be a reason to reemphasize the importance of prevention measures, it is not cause for alarm."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK