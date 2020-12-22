First Black woman joins McKinney city council

article

McKinney has a newly appointed District 1 council member for the second time in a matter of weeks.

The city council announced Angela Richardson Woods will now represent that district. Woods is the first black woman to serve on the city council.

Pastor Chris Thornton was appointed earlier this month to the seat left vacant when voters recalled La'Shadion Shemwell in November.

But last week, Thornton determined his address put him just feet outside the district boundaries.

Because of the zone rules, he was unable to serve.

