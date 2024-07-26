First Baptist Dallas to again hold Sunday service at Dallas Convention Center

First Baptist Dallas will hold its Sunday service at the Dallas Convention Center for the second consecutive week after a devastating fire last Friday.

The church was damaged by flames and smoke when the historic sanctuary caught fire.

The cause of the four-alarm fire is unknown at this time, but officials believe it started in the sanctuary's basement.

Meanwhile, crews are working around the clock to reopen the church, including the Worship Center and family center.

First Baptist says the electricity, Internet and more have been restored in the last few days.

Earlier in the week, the church was hopeful that they could return to their building in Downtown Dallas for Sunday service, but on Friday announced they would not be able to do so.

This Sunday's service will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center at 11 a.m. and will be live-streamed by the church on its social platforms.

The church says barring any surprises, they believe they will return to the church for service next Sunday.

First Baptist Dallas Historic Sanctuary Update

Efforts to save the historic sanctuary's exterior walls are underway.

First Baptist Dallas received approval from the city to try to preserve what is left of the building that was first constructed in 1890.

The church believes they will be able to keep much of the remaining walls.

Crews have placed beams and scaffolding outside the building to help keep the walls standing while the work is underway.

First Baptist Dallas

First Baptist Dallas was started in 1868, but the red brick building, known as the historic sanctuary was not built until 1890, according to the Texas Historic Commission.

The church became a historical landmark in 1968.

It became a second sanctuary when the church opened a new facility in 2013.