Firefighters spend hours battling early morning house fire in Dallas

Dallas Fire-Rescue spent about four hours Sunday morning battling a fire in Far North Dallas.

The first call came in just before 2 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the back of a house near Frankford and Preston roads.

Within 30 minutes, a second alarm went out.

The fire spread to the attic space, and firefighters evacuated and worked to attack the fire from the outside.

It was officially out just after 6:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

DFR said there were two people living inside the house. They were able to get out safely and seek refuge with a nearby family.

