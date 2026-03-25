Carrollton firefighters rescue woman from second story of narrow, burning apartment

The Brief Carrollton Fire and Rescue was able to rescue a woman trapped in a burning apartment this past weekend. Firefighters overcame narrow passageways around the burning building to deploy a ladder and safely evacuate the woman. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the original apartment, reporting that the cause of the fire was accidental.



Carrollton firefighters overcame difficult conditions to save a woman from a burning apartment this past weekend.

Apartment fire in Carrollton

What we know:

On March 21 around 10 a.m., Carrollton Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 2600 block of Lakehill Lane.

Firefighters found smoke coming from an apartment and a woman trapped inside the second floor of the building.

CTSY: Carrollton Fire and Rescue

During their attempt to rescue the woman, firefighters were challenged by narrow pathways around the apartment fire, which made placement of the ladder difficult.

Workers were able to successfully deploy a ladder and evacuate the woman from the apartment, who was conscious but unable to exit without assistance.

CTSY: Carrollton Fire and Rescue

The woman was later sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Firefighters were able to suppress the fire with assistance from the Addison Fire Department, containing the damage to the first floor apartment where the fire began.

Officials determined the fire came from the kitchen of the first floor apartment, and that it began by accident.

What we don't know:

We don't know the status of the victim taken to the hospital.

What they're saying:

Ivan Monroe, who lives at the apartment, says he was at work Saturday when he learned of the fire and immediately worried for his wife and 4-year-old daughter.

"She just quickly grabbed our baby and ran out," Monroe told FOX 4's Vania Castillo. "The downstairs was engulfed in flames."

Ivan Monroe

Monroe was thankful for the quick work of the firefighters to put the fire out. "Thank you for being awesome, quick, and for literally always being there to, you know, whenever we need y'all the most anything."

However, he says his daughter wasn't impressed.

"She was grumpy," Monroe said. "You know, she didn't realize that, you know, the building was on fire. You know, I don't even think she's you've ever seen a fire like that."