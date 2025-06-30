Firefighters chase 3-wheeled SUV before DWI arrest; Vehicle found packed with volleyballs

article

The Brief A Dallas man led firefighters on a slow-speed chase overnight Monday, driving a heavily damaged SUV on only three wheels. The chase ended with his arrest for driving while intoxicated. After he was arrested, police discovered the SUV was inexplicably filled with volleyballs.



A man led Dallas firefighters on a slow-speed chase in a heavily damaged SUV, driving on only three wheels, before being arrested for driving while intoxicated overnight Sunday, according to police.

Odd Pursuit Leads to DWI Arrest

DWI arrest in Dallas

What we know:

Dallas firefighters initially responded to reports of a smoking car and possible fire around 2 a.m. Monday near Oak Lawn Avenue and Hi-Line Drive. Firefighters found a man inside a white Jeep Cherokee SUV with deployed airbags and a folded front left wheel.

When first responders tried to conduct a welfare check on the man, he drove away in the damaged SUV.

The suspect drove slowly, with the vehicle's front end tilting and sparks flying from the folded wheel. Dallas police were then called to assist. The man drove down multiple Dallas roads, making several U-turns, before finally pulling into a parking lot on Oak Lawn Avenue. He came to a stop and was detained.

A DWI enforcement officer conducted a field sobriety test at the scene, and the man was arrested shortly after. After his arrest, police discovered the SUV was filled with volleyballs.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released. It is unclear how the SUV's airbags deployed or how the wheel became folded.

The reason the car was filled with volleyballs also remains unknown.