Firefighters among those injured in Fort Worth apartment fire

Four people including two firefighters were hurt in an apartment fire in southwest Fort Worth.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a burning apartment building at a complex along southwest Loop 820 near Granbury Road.

Four units were damaged or destroyed.

The fire department said one person suffered a broken leg after jumping from the second floor. Another person complained of chest pains.

The two firefighters were treated at local hospitals for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.