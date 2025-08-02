Fire at vacant Dallas building prompts large response

article

The Brief Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at a vacant building early Saturday morning. Around 65-70 firefighters responded to North Marsalis Avenue around 6 a.m. No injuries were reported, but five residents of a neighboring building are being helped by the Red Cross.



Dallas Fire-Rescue said dozens of firefighters battled a large fire at a two-story vacant building in North Oak Cliff early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Crews responded to a vacant building at the intersection of North Marsalis Avenue and Comal Street around 6 a.m. Saturday.

The fire eventually drew three alarms and the response of between 65-70 firefighters, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans.

Evans said crews battled the fire for nearly two hours. The fire was put out just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported, but Evans said the fire damaged a neighboring building and the Red Cross is assisting five people from that building.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is being investigated.