Fire at vacant Dallas building prompts large response
Dallas Fire-Rescue said dozens of firefighters battled a large fire at a two-story vacant building in North Oak Cliff early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Crews responded to a vacant building at the intersection of North Marsalis Avenue and Comal Street around 6 a.m. Saturday.
The fire eventually drew three alarms and the response of between 65-70 firefighters, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans.
Evans said crews battled the fire for nearly two hours. The fire was put out just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
No injuries were reported, but Evans said the fire damaged a neighboring building and the Red Cross is assisting five people from that building.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.