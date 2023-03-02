Fire destroys historic Nutt House Hotel in Granbury

article

An overnight fire destroyed a historic building in the Hood County city of Granbury, southwest of Fort Worth.

Several fire departments teamed up to put out the flames at the Nutt House Hotel in the town square early Thursday morning.

First responders had to shut down the streets of the square so that they could use ladder trucks to fight the fire from above.

The flames appeared to consume much of the roof, burning for hours before firefighters got it under control.

The hotel building, which was built by the Nutt brothers in 1893, had been closed for a major renovation.

It was designated as a historical landmark in Texas.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

No injuries were reported.