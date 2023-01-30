Fire destroys boats, dock at Chandler's Landing Marina in Rockwall

A large fire destroyed multiple boats at Chandler's Landing Marina in Lake Ray Hubbard in Rockwall.

At least four boats and parts of the dock system were damaged Monday afternoon.

The Rockwall Fire Department says the weather made responding difficult as did the location.

Courtesy: Rich and Katrina Starr

More than 40 firefighters from five agencies tried to put it out.

The cities of Rockwall and Dallas are working to limit contamination in the lake.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.