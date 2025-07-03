Fire causes damage at Grand Prairie High School
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Firefighters worked to put out a fire at Grand Prairie High School on Thursday morning.
What we know:
According to the Grand Prairie Fire Department, the fire was reported around 7 a.m. at the school on Gopher Trail.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the fourth floor of the building. It took them about two hours to extinguish the flames between the floors.
There was construction work happening at the school at the time. Investigators believe that’s what caused the fire.
What we don't know:
Grand Prairie ISD is still evaluating how much damage the fire caused and what repairs will be needed before the new school year.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Grand Prairie Fire Department.