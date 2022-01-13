Fire causes damage at Aledo Middle School, classes canceled

article

A school in Parker County is closed because of a fire.

Firefighters were called to Aledo Middle School early Thursday morning.

The district said smoke was detected in the school’s new fine arts area.

"While we are working with the fire department to investigate the cause, due to that investigation and the significant impact on areas that serve students in the building, we are not able to have school at the campus today," Aledo ISD said.

The district apologized for the inconvenience to families as it cleans up the mess.

Fire investigators are also working to determine the cause.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Dozens of North Texas districts closing due to COVID-19 outbreaks