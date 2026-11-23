The Brief Macy's will honor Fiona the Hippo at its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade. Handlers will wear purple patches in memory of the Cincinnati Zoo favorite. Macy's also made a donation to the zoo.



Macy's announced it will honor Fiona, the beloved hippo from the Cincinnati Zoo, during its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fiona died on November 19 after she swallowed a hat that fell into her habitat. Veterinarians could not surgically remove the hat.

What we know:

The tribute will feature the return of Macy's Blue Hippo balloon, which first appeared in the 1931 parade. Handlers will wear purple patches to remember Fiona. Macy's unveiled the balloon on the same day she died.

The retailer also made a donation to the Cincinnati Zoo in Fiona's honor.

The backstory:

Fiona became a global sensation after she was born six weeks early in 2017. She was the smallest hippo to ever survive infancy.

Her death led to an outpouring of tributes and petitions from fans asking for her to be remembered in the parade.