'Final Destination'-style overpass collapse in Texas caught on camera
TULIA, Texas - Two brothers watched part of a Texas overpass collapse just as they were driving underneath it.
The collapse was caught on camera.
What we know:
The collapse happened on I-27 in Tulia, Texas, about 50 miles south of Amarillo, on May 27.
Leonel Vasquez told Storyful that he was driving back from work in Amarillo with his brother when they saw a tractor-trailer had hit the overpass.
He started recording as they approached a large piece of concrete fell.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the arm of a crane hit the overpass at FM 928. The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries.
What we don't know:
The overpass is closed.
It is not clear when it will be repaired and reopened.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Storyful and the Texas Department of Safety.