'Final Destination'-style overpass collapse in Texas caught on camera

The Brief A Texas overpass on I-27 in Tulia partially collapsed on May 27. The collapse happened after the overpass was hit by the arm of a crane. The overpass is closed with no timeline for reopening.



Two brothers watched part of a Texas overpass collapse just as they were driving underneath it.

The collapse was caught on camera.

What we know:

The collapse happened on I-27 in Tulia, Texas, about 50 miles south of Amarillo, on May 27.

Leonel Vasquez told Storyful that he was driving back from work in Amarillo with his brother when they saw a tractor-trailer had hit the overpass.

He started recording as they approached a large piece of concrete fell.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the arm of a crane hit the overpass at FM 928. The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The overpass is closed.

It is not clear when it will be repaired and reopened.