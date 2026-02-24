Figure skating coach arrest: affidavit reveals coach acknowledged "sexual relationship" with alleged victim

The Brief The Allen figure skating coach arrested last week acknowledged a "sexual relationship" with one of the alleged victims in a police interview, according to an arrest warrant. Benjamin Shroats is accused of sexual assault and indecency with a child. One of the victims was underage when the alleged incidents occurred. Shroats reportedly committed the sexual assault in the victim's car because he did not want his Tesla to accidentally record the incident.



Police documents obtained by FOX 4 reveal details of an interview a local figure skating coach had with authorities before his arrest last week.

What we know:

Benjamin Shroats was a competitive figure skating coach to the victims throughout their childhood and adolescence. Investigators say he was grooming them.

Authorities say he was "cultivating a long-term relationship of trust and authority, gradually introducing sexually suggestive comments and gestures, and normalizing inappropriate physical contact."

First victim

According to the arrest warrant, a young adult victim began experiencing inappropriate behavior in Dec. 2024, which continued through Sept. 2025.

The affidavit says: "Shroats would make sexual comments about her body and would engage in inappropriate physical contact during training and private workouts. Shroats would touch her butt during workouts and would pressure her into meeting him alone. [the victim] described being instructed to park at the top level of a parking garage where sexual acts occurred."

The warrant details the sexual assault happening inside the victim’s car because Shroats allegedly did not want his Tesla to record the interaction.

Police say Shroats feared losing his job and his wife finding out, allegedly stating: "If this comes out, your life will be ruined. My life will be ruined."

Allen Police Department says "Shroats admitted he had a sexual relationship with [her]," during a voluntary interview.

Second victim

A second victim, who was a juvenile when the alleged abuse occurred in 2020, said Shroats "placed his hands down the front of her shirt and underneath her sports bra."

The victim says it escalated into more inappropriate touching on several occasions.

During the interview, Shroats was asked about the juvenile victim’s comments. He admitted to some touching but said some of the claims may have been an accident during what he described as "horseplay."

What they're saying:

Zeke Fortenberry, the attorney representing the victims, spoke to FOX 4's David Sentendrey Monday.

"One of the things that they’re so upset about is that they’ve seen other reports from his attorney saying that he unequivocally denies these allegations and that just breaks their heart because they know," Fortenberry said. "This was not an accident. This was not a mistake of judgment. This was his sexual predatory behavior against them."

The backstory:

Allen police said officers arrested 47-year-old Benjamin Shroats at his residence Tuesday evening following an investigation into allegations that he engaged in inappropriate relationships with two of his athletes.

The investigation began Feb. 15 after a report was filed with the department, according to police. APD said one of the relationships reportedly began when the athlete was a minor.

Shroats was arraigned on one count of indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault. The sexual assault charge stems from allegations involving a second victim, police said.

He is being held at the Collin County Detention Center on bonds totaling $200,000. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.