article

The Brief Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's east side after a fight turned deadly Saturday. Detectives say the suspect shot the male victim in the upper torso before calling 911 to request medical help and officers. The suspect was arrested on unrelated warrants, while police have not yet released the victim's identity or announced shooting charges.



Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's east side after a verbal argument turned deadly Saturday, authorities said Sunday.

Fatal shooting in Fort Worth

What we know:

East Division officers were dispatched to a shooting near the 600 block of The Heights Drive on Nov. 21, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. He died at the scene.

Homicide detectives determined the victim and a suspect had been involved in a verbal and physical altercation before the suspect shot the victim at least once. Police said the suspect called 911 shortly after the shooting to request medical assistance and officers.

The suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the shooting, though police have not released the suspect's name or announced any new charges tied to the incident.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity and determine the official cause and manner of death.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing under report number 260089226. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-392-4222 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.