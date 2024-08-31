Fifth victim pronounced dead in Wise County crash

A fifth person has died in connection to a crash in Alvord on Wednesday.

Texas DPS says 35-year-old Junior Louis was pronounced dead at Medical City Denton on Friday.

What happened?

DPS says around 8 a.m. Wednesday, a passenger van carrying 14 people was driving along Highway 287 near the FM 1655 exit in Alvord.

The driver then veered into the median and lost control, causing the van to roll over several times and ejecting several passengers.

Three people died at the scene, 11 were taken to the hospital.

DPS says only one person was wearing their seatbelt. That person only had minor injuries.

Who were the victims?

DPS says the victims are of Haitian descent. The van came from Florida and was heading to New Mexico.

The victims are:

Driver: Diony Antoine, male, 46 years of age Pronounced dead at the scene

Passenger 1: JN Irard Vixamar, male, 42 years of age Pronounced dead at the scene

Passenger 2: Ledene Pierre-Louis, male, 36 years of age Pronounced dead at the scene

Passenger 3: Geneve Louis, female, 28 years of age Pronounced dead at Medical City Denton

Passenger 4: Noel Fednel, male, 35 years of age Flown to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with critical injuries

Passenger 5: Dieudyrat Eliassaint, male, 33 years of age Flown to John Peter Smith Hospital with critical injuries

Passenger 6: Walnick Desir, male, 33 years of age Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries

Passenger 7: Reginald Neptune, male, 34 years of age Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries

Passenger 8: Marc Jean Lorkens Baptiste, male, 25 years of age Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries

Passenger 9: Vincola Lecean, male, 52 years of age Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries

Passenger 10: Junior Louis, male, 35 years of age Pronounced dead at Medical City Denton

Passenger 11: Jean Edson, male, 35 years of age Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries

Passenger 12: Jean Philippe Durock, male, 47 years of age Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with serious injuries

Passenger 13: Manius Vines, male, 44 years of age Transported by ambulance to Medical City Denton with minor injuries

DPS has said that this was not a case of human smuggling or human trafficking.