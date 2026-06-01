FIFA World Cup: International Broadcast Center opens in Downtown Dallas

The Brief The International Broadcast Center for the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially opened on Monday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The IBC will serve as the home base for media from around the world during the tournament, and will house video review operations for every match. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was on-hand in Dallas today for the IBC's opening.



The home for international media members covering the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially opened in Downtown Dallas.

FIFA International Broadcast Center

Image 1 of 5 ▼ FIFA International Broadcast Center

What we know:

The International Broadcast Center officially opened on Monday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas.

The IBC will host thousands of media members who are covering and working the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Studios, control rooms, and more have been set up throughout the KBH Convention Center.

It will also house video review operations for every game in the tournament. FIFA officials have called it the most technologically-advanced IBC in the tournament's history.

As part of security operations, two autonomous dogs called "Spot" will help law enforcement provide 24/7 surveillance of the facility.

The venue has been decked out in FIFA branding since the middle of May.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was in Dallas on Monday alongside Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert to celebrate the IBC opening.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FIFA President Gianni Infantino

What they're saying:

"From here, you will bring to the entire world hours, minutes, seconds of emotions that the World Cup gives to people," Infantino said on Monday.

"It’s not just a broadcast center, it’s a football technology center. VAR, graphics and all of that, and we have quality control," FIFA Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said.

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11, and runs until July 19. North Texas will host nine matches, and the first will take place on June 14 between the Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium in Arlington.

Find more of FOX 4's FIFA World Cup coverage here.