FIFA World Cup: Dallas Stadium ready to host tournament-high nine matches

The Brief Media members in North Texas were able to tour Dallas Stadium on Wednesday, one day before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA branding and team logos for the Netherlands and Japan are fully installed, as is the grass pitch that was specially imported to be used for the nine matches at Dallas Stadium. Players will use the same tunnels to enter the field that Dallas Cowboys players use for NFL games, although glass shields have been installed between fans and players.



The transformation of Dallas Stadium is complete, with team-branded benches, locker rooms, and more being installed at the venue ahead of the first World Cup match in North Texas this Sunday.

Dallas Stadium tour

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FOX 4's Steven Dial toured Dallas Stadium ahead of the beginning of the World Cup and the first matches in North Texas.

Normally known as AT&T Stadium, the venue has been rebranded as Dallas Stadium for the FIFA World Cup due to FIFA sponsorship rules.

AT&T logos across the stadium have been covered and replaced by FIFA branding.

Inside the stadium, FIFA World Cup branding can be seen everywhere. Benches for the Netherlands and Japan, the two teams playing in the first game at Dallas Stadium, have already been set out.

Locker rooms have also been branded for the first two countries. The Netherlands will be the home team for Sunday's match.

Teams will enter the pitch through the same tunnels that Dallas Cowboys players use for NFL games. Crews were seen putting up glass walls near the tunnel, so it appears premium ticket holders will be able to see, but not interact, with the players as they enter the pitch.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Jumbotron at Dallas Stadium

What they're saying:

Much of the talk on Wednesday was about the grass pitch installed last month at Dallas Stadium. It replaces the turf field usually used for American football games at the stadium for the duration of the World Cup.

The grass was shipped in from Colorado and is made specifically for indoors. FIFA officials said they built the field four feet higher than it normally stands.

"We have a lot of work over the next month that this stays in good condition throughout the tournament," Ian Craig, the FIFA Venue Pitch Manager, said.

"We've got nine games here in Dallas, that is the most of any venue. Nine games in one tournament has never been done so we are breaking ground in that respect.

Special grow lights will be used throughout the tournament to keep the grass in perfect condition, and they have been in use since the grass was installed.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 13: A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sign inside Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on April 13, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Expand

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially begins on Thursday, June 11 at 2 p.m. CT, when Mexico and South Africa play at Mexico City Stadium.

The first match at Dallas Stadium will take place on Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m. CT, when the Netherlands and Japan go head-to-head.