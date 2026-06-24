FIFA Fan Festival Dallas sells out again for final Mexico group stage match

The Brief FIFA Fan Festival Dallas says it has sold out of free tickets and paid GA+ tickets for today's World Cup watch parties. It's the second time the festival has run out of tickets on the day of a Mexico group stage match. Huge crowds have been seen for several group stage matches at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas for teams like Mexico, the United States and Argentina.



Tonight's Mexico vs. Czechia watch party at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas is such a hot ticket that the free watch party has completely sold out.

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas sells out

Organizers have said that all advance tickets and $50 GA+ tickets have sold out for the day.

A limited amount of $250 tickets are still available.

The event is free to the public, but festival organizers said in May the capacity for the event is 35,000 people.

Dig deeper:

It's the second time in the last week that the free event has run out of tickets for a watch party.

Last Thursday, Dallas Police asked fans without a ticket to stay away from the Fair Park area due to an increase in traffic from fans there to watch Mexico beat South Korea 1-0.

The first day of FIFA Fan Festival Dallas also saw a Mexico match.

While not a complete sellout like their past two match days, the crowd of mostly Mexico fans were loud and proud supporting El Tri during their 2-0 win over South Africa.

What's next:

Tonight's Mexico vs. Czechia match will begin at 8 p.m. CT, airing simultaneously with the South Korea vs. South Africa match.

Mexico has already won Group A thanks to their wins over South Africa and South Korea.

They will play a 3rd place team from Group C, E, F, H, or I at Mexico City Stadium to begin the knockout round on June 30.

We would expect another sellout crowd at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas for that match based on the previous turnout.