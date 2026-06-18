FIFA Fan Festival Dallas sells out tickets for Mexico vs. South Korea watch party

The Brief Dallas Police say that today's FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park is sold out in advance of tonight's Mexico vs. South Korea World Cup match watch party. Though the event is free to the public, organizers said in May the festival's capacity is 35,000, so police are expecting a huge crowd and asking people without tickets to watch elsewhere. A large crowd was seen at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas for Mexico's first World Cup match last Thursday. Other watch parties for the game are planned throughout DFW.



Police and festival organizers are expecting a huge crowd at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas tonight, and ask fans who don't already have a ticket to find another place to watch the Mexico vs. South Korea World Cup match.

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas sellout

Though tickets to FIFA Fan Festival Dallas are free, Dallas Police are asking anyone who does not already have a ticket to stay away from the Fair Park area.

Police said to expect heavy traffic near Fair Park before and after tonight's Mexico vs. South Korea World Cup match.

The event is free to the public, but festival organizers said in May the capacity for the event is 35,000 people. For reference, Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field had around 27,000 fans.

If you want to attend tonight's watch party, get there early! Having a ticket does not guarantee entry if capacity has already been met.

It's safe to say there will be a huge crowd on hand to watch tonight's match at 8 p.m. tonight on FOX 4.

Dig deeper:

Last Thursday, Mexico played their first World Cup match against South Africa, a match they won 2-0.

That was the first game fans could watch at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas, and there looked to be a sold-out crowd for that match as well.

Fans of El Tri could be seen erupting after Mexico's first goal, which was also the first goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Fans at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas on June 11

Mexico vs. South Korea watch parties in North Texas

If you're unable to go to or get into FIFA Fan Festival Dallas for tonight's Mexico vs. South Korea match, there are several other places across North Texas that are hosting watch parties for the match.

FC Dallas will host its own watch party for the match at Simpson Plaza in Frisco. Former Mexico goalkeeper Moises Munoz will make an appearance at the party, and fans can take pictures with him from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Concacaf Gold Cup trophy will also be present for fans to take photos with.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 13: A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sign inside Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on April 13, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Expand

The AT&T Discovery District in Downtown Dallas will host a watch party beginning at 8 p.m. for the match. Self-parking can be found on Jackson Street, and is free with validation from Cowboy Chow or The Exchange Hall.

Also in Dallas, Autonomous Society Brewpub on Akard Street will host a watch party for the match beginning at 6 p.m.

In Carrollton's Korea Town neighborhood, both ChiChi Pocha and Ddongggo will host watch parties beginning at 8 p.m.

What's next:

The Mexico vs. South Korea World Cup match will start at 8 p.m. on FOX 4. The winner of tonight's match will guarantee themselves a spot in the knockout round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.