Plano soldier helps to rescue trapped Korean bus passengers

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The Brief Spc. Karan Sharma, an Army soldier from Plano, Texas, helped rescue 21 passengers after their tour bus overturned in Paju, Republic of Korea. Sharma and his fellow service members smashed through the windshield of the overturned bus to free trapped passengers and provide aid until first responders arrived. Base officials praised the off-duty service members for their quick thinking, selfless response, and commitment to helping others.



A United States Army soldier from North Texas rushed to save 21 trapped passengers after witnessing their tour bus overturn in South Korea.

What we know:

According to a report from Osan Air Base, Spc. Karan Sharma, who grew up in Plano, was part of a small group of U.S. service members who were taking an off-duty tour of the Korean Demilitarized Zone in Paju, Republic of Korea on June 20.

As they were heading to lunch on their own tour bus, they watched another bus struggle on a wet roadway with a steep incline. It lost control, slid down the hill, and overturned, trapping 21 passengers inside.

Sharma and his fellow service members immediately jumped out of their own bus and smashed through the overturned bus’s windshield to free the trapped passengers.

They rendered aid to some injured passengers before the local first responders arrived.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Osan Air Base

What they're saying:

"Their selfless response and quick thinking helped prevent a tragic situation from becoming much worse," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Laura Hayden with Osan Air Base.

A news article from the base also praised Sharma and the others for demonstrating "that the values instilled through training, service before self, readiness and commitment to others, do not end when the duty day is over."