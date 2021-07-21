Fiery 18-wheeler crash in Mesquite shuts down I-635

article

Interstate 635 in Mesquite was shut down Wednesday morning because of a fiery 18-wheeler crash.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Town East Boulevard.

Mesquite police said the 18-wheeler burst into flames after colliding with several other vehicles.

Images from traffic cameras showed the truck fully engulfed.

There’s no word on yet on injuries or whether the driver was able to escape the blaze.

All northbound traffic on I-635 in the area was being diverted to Highway 80.