Ferris hopes to partner with charter school for unique educational opportunity

The Brief The city of Ferris hopes to partner with Leaders at Heart Academy to open a charter school that gets municipal government resources. If approved by the TEA, it would be the second of its kind in Texas. Leaders say it would offer parents choices while maximizing tax dollars.



A charter school hoping to open in Ferris, just south of Dallas, plans to do so in a unique partnership with help from the city of Ferris.

If the proposal gets a passing grade from the Texas Education Agency, it would be only the second city government charter school union in Texas.

The new school is being called a municipal charter school with educators on the classroom curriculum side and the city supporting the effort with its resources.

"One of the things that has revealed itself recently to us is that we have a gap that needs to be addressed for our young people," said Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams.

Williams believes the gap is in educational opportunities for students. So, the city is partnering with Leaders at Heart Academy Charter School.

"The thing that’s unique about Leaders at Heart Academy is that you see a lot of districts that have a p-tech initiative or early college initiative. We’re trying to find the best of both worlds and bring it all together," said Superintendent T.J. Knight.

The proposed school would be built on 26 acres of city-owned property. It would initially serve students in grades K-3 but would grow to include 12th grade.

The charter school and the city would work together in the education business.

"We get to drive dollars into the classroom. They don't have to have a finance department. That exists in the city. They don't have to have an IT department. That exists in the city. They do not have to have a police department for their school resource officers. That exists in the city. So, what we're doing is really maximizing tax dollars that our residents are paying and providing that shared efficiency so that our school can get down to the business of educating children," Williams said.

"And some of that savings is going to go right to the teachers as well. So, we're going to be offering a starting salary of $71,000, which is unheard of. We're also offering a four-day school week," added Knight.

When the legislature reconvenes in January, school choice is going to be at the top of the list. The charter school would be a version of that in Ferris.

"This is a choice, absolutely. This provides a choice to our parents where they can say we are satisfied with the educational opportunities that our students are getting in the traditional ISD, or we want something different for our students," Williams said.

Ferris ISD has an accountability rating of B from the Texas Education Agency and would lose daily dollars for every student that transfers to the future charter school.

"Those dollars would leave but their taxes from their home, the families who still live here it is still going to the ISD. It would not be going to the charter school. So, they’re still getting a big chunk of the funding," Knight said.

"Our students are going to leave being bilingual. They’re going to have an associate’s degree, and an employable skill set that they are certified in. So, when they graduate, they have that sitting in their back pocket. And when you’re in the middle of DFW, that’s a game changer for our students," Williams said.