Fentanyl, meth, guns found in Lake Worth home with children, police say

Lake Worth police say they found dangerous drugs and guns inside a home while serving a search warrant on Thursday.

The police department says they searched a home on Hiawatha Trail and found 60 grams of meth, 20 grams of heroin, 14 grams of suspected fentanyl and 4 firearms.

The police say two children, including a newborn baby were inside the home at the time.

Police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Alcaraz-Ybarra was arrested and charged with 2 felony counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Hayden Alcaraz-Ybarra (Source: Lake Worth Police)

Police say no one was injured during the search.