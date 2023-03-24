Expand / Collapse search

Fentanyl Crisis: Dallas ISD will allow staff to administer Narcan

By
Published 
Dallas ISD
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - All Dallas Independent School District schools will have Narcan available to administer to anyone who overdoses on drugs like fentanyl.

Narcan is a nasal spray that reverses the effects of opioid drugs.

Dallas ISD’s school board approved a new policy Thursday that calls for staff to be trained on how to administer Narcan.

RELATED: Texas bill would classify fentanyl overdoses as poisonings, allowing murder charges for dealers

Dallas launches campaign to combat fentanyl crisis

The city of Dallas is working to launch a new campaign it hopes will save lives and focus a spotlight on the dangers of fentanyl. Dallas City Council member Paula Blackmon joined Good Day to talk about how it's funded and how it will work.

That’s a change from years past when only school nurses could administer medical treatments.

"This needs to be the first step of many more. Education and de-mystification of this issue are essential to prepare the students to become first survivors and second advocates for themselves and each other," a parent said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Related

Parents of Plano teen who died from fentanyl hope sharing Sienna's story will help others
article

Parents of Plano teen who died from fentanyl hope sharing Sienna's story will help others

The parents of Plano Senior High School student Sienna Vaughn said their daughter died after taking just one pill that was laced with fentanyl.

The district policy change is in response to a rise in fentanyl overdoses among students across North Texas.