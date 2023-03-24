Fentanyl Crisis: Dallas ISD will allow staff to administer Narcan

article

All Dallas Independent School District schools will have Narcan available to administer to anyone who overdoses on drugs like fentanyl.

Narcan is a nasal spray that reverses the effects of opioid drugs.

Dallas ISD’s school board approved a new policy Thursday that calls for staff to be trained on how to administer Narcan.

That’s a change from years past when only school nurses could administer medical treatments.

"This needs to be the first step of many more. Education and de-mystification of this issue are essential to prepare the students to become first survivors and second advocates for themselves and each other," a parent said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

The district policy change is in response to a rise in fentanyl overdoses among students across North Texas.