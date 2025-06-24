Feng Shui cucumber salad recipe | The Ten

Expand / Collapse search

Pest control gardens and summer flavors | The Ten

On the Tuesday, June 24, 2025 episode of The Ten, Hanna Battah and Steve Noviello try new summer flavors, a refreshing summer recipe, and get tips for controlling pests using plants in your garden.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs Persian cucumbers
  • 1 oz salt
  • 10 oz sugar
  • 10 oz white vinegar
  • 10 oz soy sauce (use gluten-free soy sauce if needed)
  • 2 oz ground garlic
  • A dash of chili oil (to taste)

Directions:

1. Wash and cut the cucumbers into thick bite-size rounds.
2. Salt the cucumbers: Sprinkle 1 oz of salt over the cucumbers and toss well. Let sit for 10–15 minutes to draw out excess water. Gently drain the cucumbers. This step helps them absorb the sauce while keeping a fresh, crisp texture.
3. Make the sauce: In a bowl, combine sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, and chili oil. Stir until the sugar is fully dissolved.
4. Drizzle and serve: Just before serving, drizzle the sauce over the cucumbers.
5. Optional – Serve chilled: If desired, refrigerate the cucumbers briefly before serving.
 

