Feng Shui cucumber salad recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Persian cucumbers
- 1 oz salt
- 10 oz sugar
- 10 oz white vinegar
- 10 oz soy sauce (use gluten-free soy sauce if needed)
- 2 oz ground garlic
- A dash of chili oil (to taste)
Directions:
1. Wash and cut the cucumbers into thick bite-size rounds.
2. Salt the cucumbers: Sprinkle 1 oz of salt over the cucumbers and toss well. Let sit for 10–15 minutes to draw out excess water. Gently drain the cucumbers. This step helps them absorb the sauce while keeping a fresh, crisp texture.
3. Make the sauce: In a bowl, combine sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, and chili oil. Stir until the sugar is fully dissolved.
4. Drizzle and serve: Just before serving, drizzle the sauce over the cucumbers.
5. Optional – Serve chilled: If desired, refrigerate the cucumbers briefly before serving.