FEMA opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Arlington

A new COVID-19 testing site run by the federal government is opening in Arlington.

The drive-thru site will be located outside Choctaw Stadium, which is the former home of the Texas Rangers.

It opens at 9 a.m. in Sienna Lot "M" and will be open until 7 p.m. every day for the next three weeks.

RELATED: Free government COVID test kits now available: Everything you need to know

National guard members were on hand Tuesday to help with set up. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be in charge of the operations.

"A lot of testing capacity in the area, let’s utilize it. If anyone feels they have any symptoms, do not ignore it. Yes, it’s allergy season. It’s cold season, flu season. But please, go get your COVID test done. I do recommend that people who are exposed and are feeling symptoms, they should come first," said Vinny Taneja, the Tarrant County public health director.

FEMA urges people to register online in advance to keep the wait times shorter.

Advertisement

RELATED: North Texas COVID-19 surge showing some signs of a plateau, health officials say