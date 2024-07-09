Expand / Collapse search

Federal jury to hear Jerry Jones' lawsuit in paternity case

Published  July 9, 2024 9:35am CDT
Jerry Jones
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jerry Jones wants court to toss lawsuit file by woman claiming to be his biological daughter

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hopes a judge will make a paternity lawsuit go away. His lawyers say the woman claiming to be his daughter tried to extort him.

A lawsuit filed by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is going to federal court in a few weeks.

Jones is suing Alexandra Davis and her mother Cynthia Davis for breaking a contract.

Alexandra Davis claimed Jones is her biological father from a relationship he had with her mother in the 90s.

She sued to establish paternity.

Jones claims he reached a settlement with her mother to support Alexandra.

After she sued over paternity, Jones says they broke that contract.

Jury selection is set to begin in a Texarkana federal court on July 19.