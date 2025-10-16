Federal government hits Dallas Muslim leader with terror-related charges, complicating bond fight

The Brief Marwan Marouf, a leader in the Muslim American Society of Dallas, was hit with new federal charges, including claims he supported the now-defunct Holy Land Foundation (HLF). The new charges, added to an existing visa overstay, make it more difficult for Marouf, who has been detained for 24 days, to be released on bond or humanitarian aid. Marouf's family and legal team deny the accusations and are pursuing a petition in federal court to challenge his detention and secure his release on bond.



At a hearing earlier today, the federal government hit Marwan Marouf with new charges, including claims he supported a terrorist organization.

His family and legal team deny the claims and have filed a petition in federal court trying to get him out on board while the legal process plays out.

New Terror Support Charges

What we know:

Marwan Marouf, a leader with the Muslim American Society of Dallas and founder of North Texas' largest boy scout troop, has been held at the Bluebonnet Detention Center near Abilene for 24 days.

Related article

On Thursday, the fight to get him released on bond became more difficult. Federal officials charged him with overstaying his visa, plus, "This time they have said not only is he an arriving alien, not in possession of a valid visa, but he made various donations to HLF in 1994 and 2001," said Marium Uddin, the legal director of the Muslim Legal Fund of America.

Decades-old charity donations block bond

HLF stands for the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development, a prominent Islamic charity based out of Richardson. That charity was shut down by the federal government in 2001, which accused it of supporting Hamas terrorists.

Marouf legally entered the United States as a student back in 1991 and was later sponsored on a work visa. He was detained by ICE agents last month, on the same day his application for a green card was denied.

His legal team has filed a petition in federal court, in an effort to get him released on bond.

Family denies claims

What they're saying:

Marouf's legal team denied any wrongdoing by their client.

"We received bad news in court today, and we are going to regroup, and we are going to move forward in federal court," said civil rights lawyer, Lee Merritt.

Marouf's eldest son, Malif, says the family is in turmoil.

"At every hearing, new charges are being added or amended. It feels like they're trying to see what will stick. It's incredibly stressful and hard to explain to my two younger siblings, to my mother," said Malik.

The right-to-bond dispute in immigration cases

Local perspective:

David Coale is a constitutional law attorney not involved in this case. He offers his legal perspective.

"There's a dispute going on about whether this gentleman should be here or not," said Coale. "The Department of Homeland Security has taken the position in the last few months, through their highest internal court, that there's not a right to do that. There's not a right to post bond for certain types of disputes about immigration, and this gentleman falls in that category."

Marouf’s family says he has a pacemaker, and they are concerned about his health.

They said these new charges mean he cannot be released on humanitarian aid, which is why they continue to fight for bond.

A hearing is set for October 23 for the government to make its argument for denying him bond.