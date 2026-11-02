Former Cowboys Cheerleader arrested for DWI after hit-and-run crash with ambulance
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Melissa Strickland, a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and reality star, is facing her second DWI charge.
Police say she crashed into a stopped ambulance in Southlake on Halloween night and fled the scene.
What we know:
Southlake police arrested Strickland on Halloween night. Officers accuse her of hitting an ambulance stopped at a stop sign and driving away.
Police found her a short time later. They charged her with driving while intoxicated.
Authorities booked the former "Bachelor" star into a Keller jail on a $9,000 bond.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details regarding the extent of the vehicle damage or whether anyone inside the ambulance was injured.
The backstory:
This marks Strickland's second DWI charge.
Police arrested her for the same offense in 2025.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Southlake Police Department.