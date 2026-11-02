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Former Cowboys Cheerleader arrested for DWI after hit-and-run crash with ambulance

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FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 2, 2026 5:58 AM CST
Published November 2, 2026 5:58 AM CST
Former Cowboys cheerleader arrested for DWI
Former Cowboys cheerleader arrested for DWI

Former Cowboys cheerleader arrested for DWI

Former reality star and Cowboys cheerleader Melissa Strickland faces her second DWI charge after Southlake police arrested her for a Halloween hit-and-run crash. 

The Brief

    • Former cheerleader Melissa Strickland was arrested for her second DWI after allegedly hitting a stopped ambulance on Halloween.
    • She was booked into a Keller jail on a $9,000 bond.
    • Police have not yet released details regarding the extent of the vehicle damage or whether anyone inside the ambulance was injured.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Melissa Strickland, a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and reality star, is facing her second DWI charge.

Police say she crashed into a stopped ambulance in Southlake on Halloween night and fled the scene.

What we know:

Southlake police arrested Strickland on Halloween night. Officers accuse her of hitting an ambulance stopped at a stop sign and driving away.

Police found her a short time later. They charged her with driving while intoxicated.

Authorities booked the former "Bachelor" star into a Keller jail on a $9,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding the extent of the vehicle damage or whether anyone inside the ambulance was injured.

The backstory:

This marks Strickland's second DWI charge. 

Police arrested her for the same offense in 2025.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Southlake Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetySouthlakeTexas