Former Cowboys Cheerleader arrested for DWI after hit-and-run crash with ambulance

The Brief Former cheerleader Melissa Strickland was arrested for her second DWI after allegedly hitting a stopped ambulance on Halloween. She was booked into a Keller jail on a $9,000 bond. Police have not yet released details regarding the extent of the vehicle damage or whether anyone inside the ambulance was injured.



Melissa Strickland, a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and reality star, is facing her second DWI charge.

Police say she crashed into a stopped ambulance in Southlake on Halloween night and fled the scene.

What we know:

Southlake police arrested Strickland on Halloween night. Officers accuse her of hitting an ambulance stopped at a stop sign and driving away.

Police found her a short time later. They charged her with driving while intoxicated.

Authorities booked the former "Bachelor" star into a Keller jail on a $9,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding the extent of the vehicle damage or whether anyone inside the ambulance was injured.

The backstory:

This marks Strickland's second DWI charge.

Police arrested her for the same offense in 2025.