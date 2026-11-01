Man seriously injured after gunman fires into crowd outside Dallas Halloween party

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The Brief A man was hospitalized in serious condition after someone opened fire into a Halloween party crowd in Dallas late Saturday night. The gunfire erupted following a fight between two groups as a vehicle fled the scene near South R.L. Thornton Freeway. No arrests have been made, and police have not determined whether the victim was an intended target or a bystander.



A man was hospitalized in serious condition late Saturday night after someone inside a vehicle fired into a crowd outside a Halloween party in the Red Bird area of Dallas, police said.

Halloween party shooting in Dallas

What we know:

Dallas Police Department officers responded at 11:51 p.m. to reports of a shooting at 100 West Laureland Road, near the South R.L. Thornton Freeway southbound service road.

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Arriving officers encountered a large, hostile crowd and worked to secure the scene. Police found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. Authorities said he is expected to survive.

According to a preliminary investigation, dozens of people had gathered for a Halloween event at a nearby venue when an altercation broke out between two groups. As members of one group left in a vehicle, someone inside the car opened fire into the crowd, striking the victim multiple times.

Detectives said early in the investigation that it remains unclear whether the victim was an intended target or a bystander caught in the crossfire.

No arrests have been made, and the suspect's vehicle left the scene.